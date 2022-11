Not Available

Using her 2004 series of eighty-two drawings, Circus Lives from Hell, as an unconventional “script,” feminist artist Ellen Cantor (1961–2013) worked on her most ambitious project, Pinochet Porn, for the last five years of her life. Interweaving fragments of the lives of five people variously affected by Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile, the film is both an experimental epic and a “soap opera,” as it explores the tragic and comical relationship between power and sexuality