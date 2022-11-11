Not Available

Documentary on the work of Helena Almeida, a plastic artist that, since the end of the 60s, has developed a body of work in which she explores the limits of self-representation and the frontiers of the different mediums she uses, be it painting, drawing, photography or video. "Pintura Habitada" focuses on the several phases and elements involved in the creative process through which Helena Almeida constructs her works, from the first studies to the exhibition of the completed work.