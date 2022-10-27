Not Available

Pioneer Heroes

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Olga, Katya, and Andrey have known each other since childhood. They moved to Moscow many years ago and have become successful. Olga is an actress, Katya works for a large-scale PR agency, and Andrey is a political analyst. They buy cars, take mortgages, build country houses. Just like everybody else. But their lives bring them neither happiness nor content. The feeling of "something's not right but I can't put my finger on it" underpins the lives of today's thirty-year-olds. Their childhood took place during the Soviet era, when kids dreamed of becoming heroes, believed in spy stories and a bright future. Yet nobody expected that the dream of becoming a hero would be replaced by the dream of stable and predictable existence. People have stopped dreaming of truly grand things. They just play their roles.

Cast

Dariya MorozKatya
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Alesya GuzkoAngel
Artyom Bystrovoffice worker
Alexandr Userdinpsychoanalyst
Natalya KudryashovaOlga

