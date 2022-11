Not Available

The film draws from the important stages and events in Richie Hawtin’s personal and artistic life, and follows Hawtin’s transformation from introverted and transplanted computer nerd into a DJ and techno-entrepreneur. The 70 min documentary features an extensive archive of unreleased photos, video and interviews. Of special interest are Hawtin’s relationship with his family, especially his technophile dad, his fascination with Detroit and his early DJ gigs.