In Ann Marie Fleming's 'Pioneers of X-Ray Technology' (a film about Grandpa), super-8 home movies are only one part of the film's cooly complex structure. The first time I saw 'Pioneers' it looked like an uncomplicated portrait of Fleming's grandfather, Dr. Ernest To, who was a photographer, amateur filmmaker and Hong Kong radiologist. On second viewing, the film's ambivalence towards its subject becomes clear.