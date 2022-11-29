Not Available

Pipanya” by Shubham Ghatge reiterates the social, economical and personal struggles and hardships faced by folk artistes from rural Maharashtra. Pipanya is a folk artiste who has played Pipani his whole life however his life along with many other folk artistes is increasingly threatened by a fall in demand due to the rise of other kinds of contemporary music systems in traditional occasions. This film however sheds light on the Artiste Pension Schemes but highlights it’s fallacies due to inefficient bureaucracy.