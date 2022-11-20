Not Available

Drill-bit is a drilling prodigy who is offered by Gun-woo, the head of an oil refining company, a large sum of money for completing the impossible heist to drill into the pipeline between Honam and Seoul-Busan highway within a month. To get the job done in time, he puts together a team of misfits: civil engineer ‘Mr. Nah’, excavation expert ‘Big Shovel’, and welding expert ‘Folder’. And just as the cops get a wind of this oil heist, Drill-bit’s mine collapses, his team gets cornered from all sides.