1975

This is the film version which is a compilation of the 1969 TV Series shown in 13 parts. It is therefore technically the "first" Pippi Långstrump film, although it wasn't released as a film until 1973. Pippi lives alone in Villekulla because her mother is an angel in heaven and her father is a king in the Southern Seas. Brother & sister Tommy and Annika become her friends and the 13 episodes detail their adventures together. Pippi Goes on Board is the USA title, with the original title being "Here Comes Pippi Longstocking!" (Här kommer Pippi Långstrump).