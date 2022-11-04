Pippi Returns

Not Available

A beautiful summer day moving world's strongest girl, Pippi Longstocking, into Villekulla - along with her ​​horse and her monkey - also called Mr. Nilsson. Next to the living Tommy and Annika along with their mother and father. They bored a little. But this particular day, they discover that there is someone who has moved into Villekulla. They soon find out that Pippi near, the day is not boring ... While Tommy and Annika go to school - Pippi goes home. What good is pluttifikationstabeller - when you have been able to survive for 9 years without? But with the prospect of summer holidays, Easter and Christmas holidays are Pippi nevertheless lured to school ...