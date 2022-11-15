Pippo e la pesca

Not Available

Goofy demonstrates yet another pasttime, fishing. This humorous little film was one of a large number of pseudo-educational cartoons produced by Disney between 1940 and 1953 to feature Goofy at his most bumbling and inarticulate. A few tidbits of actual knowledge may be gleaned amid the laughs, however, as the narration discusses when to fish, fishing fever, where to fish, the trout, how to approach the stream, fly fishing, casting the lure and lake fishing. John McLeish narrates in his best documentarian manner.