Goofy, driving through Mexico, deals with a stubborn bull on the road who eventually charges, and Goofy unwittingly subdues the bull. Mexicans who are watching the scene believe that Goofy is "the great Matador" and the minute Goofy arrives in Mexico City, they dress him like a matador and make him do battle with another bull. The reluctant Goofy tries to escape the enormous bull although after a while, once again, he triumphs over the bull by accident.