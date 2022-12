Not Available

Piragu (English: Then) is a 2007 Tamil crime drama film directed by N. Jeeva. The film features Hamsavardhan, Keerthi Chawla and Sunitha Varma in lead roles, with Vadivelu, Kadhal Dhandapani, Malaysia Vasudevan, Sabitha Anand and Emey playing supporting roles. The film, produced by R. Saravana and S. K. Chandhrasekar, had musical score by Srikanth Deva and was released on 21 September 2007.