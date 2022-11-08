Pirámides murcianas

Not Available

Murcia, Spain, 2016. An eccentric and humorous journey, on the shoulders of ironic giants, in the search of the most enigmatic places of this Spanish region: considering different hypotheses, the possibility of the existence of pyramidal structures is investigated, crossing sometimes the border of the chimerical and exploring beyond the limits that were previously considered impassable. (A project driven by two electronic music bands, Substuff and Los Puzzle, to illustrate their music.)