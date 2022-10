Not Available

Piran - Pirano tells a story about three individuals and how their destinies are unusually intertwined. An Italian Antonio, a Bosnian Veljko and a Slovenia girl Anica face the terror of war as children and each of them become war's victim in their own way. Half a century later their paths cross again and last days of war, fear, despair, love and inexplicable emotions live up again - this time because Antonio returns to Piran to see his place of birth once again before he dies.