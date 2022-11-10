Pirate Fetish Machine 1: Colette's Kinky Desires

Not Available

An argument with her photographer husband, Thomas, leads to model Beth’s chance encounter with country girl Colette. Taking her home, Beth convinces Colette to join her the next day on the set of the extremely raunchy fetish film in which she is starring. Colette a total newcomer to city life is overwhelmed, and gets very excited by what she sees. The next day Colette meets Thomas and explains her conflicting feelings about what she has seen, with the help of hypnosis and some fetish gear Thomas and Beth set about removing Colette’s inhibitions and the three are soon engaged in some kinky sex acts. In the aftermath, Beth invites Colette to join her on the set of her next film scene, and the now horny and uninhibited Colette agrees. Colette’s body and mind are free and she is finally able to give herself up to her most secret kinky desires. The final step is taken and the transformation is complete.