Pirate Fetish Machine 14: Theatre of Lust

Not Available

Draka is the boss of a circuit of fetish addicted, twisted whores. He runs runs his business from an eerie old theatre. After killing two of his best girls he is imprisoned for 5 years. He returns to the theatre after his release but encounters the ghosts of the two girls who are hell bend on haunting him into sexual submission, but instead of being scared Draka feeds of it and throws himself into the final battle of sex. SMG delivers an awesome hardcore thriller filled with lust and perdition.