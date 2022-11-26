PIRATE PRIDE: The Winning Tradition of Proviso East Basketball

Not Available

How can a small town of 26,000 people produce nine NBA basketball players, four of them with NBA championship rings? Find the answer to this question and many more in Pirate Pride. This 60-minute documentary examines one of the nation's top high school basketball programs. It describes how a long-standing tradition, a cohesive coaching staff and tremendous community support produce high-caliber student athletes. It appeals to anyone who is motivated by hard work, discipline and a commitment to excellence.