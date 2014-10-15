2014

Pirate's Code: The Adventures of Mickey Matson

  • Family
  • Adventure

October 15th, 2014

Heroes Mickey and his best friend, Sully, are forced to take on a mission to save our country from the evil plans of Admiral Ironsides. The Admiral and his motley crew of modern day pirates have taken control of a large merchant ship with plans of deploying a new type of weapon that could destroy every electronic device on Earth. If Ironsides succeeds, it could be the end of the world as we know it.

Christopher LloydGrandpa Jack
Francesca DerosaSully
Kenton DutyMax
Frank CollisonAdmiral Ironsides
Tia CarrereKelly
Savannah JaydeVicki

