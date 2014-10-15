Pirate's Code: The Adventures of Mickey Matson

Heroes Mickey and his best friend, Sully, are forced to take on a mission to save our country from the evil plans of Admiral Ironsides. The Admiral and his motley crew of modern day pirates have taken control of a large merchant ship with plans of deploying a new type of weapon that could destroy every electronic device on Earth. If Ironsides succeeds, it could be the end of the world as we know it.
|Christopher Lloyd
|Grandpa Jack
|Francesca Derosa
|Sully
|Kenton Duty
|Max
|Frank Collison
|Admiral Ironsides
|Tia Carrere
|Kelly
|Savannah Jayde
|Vicki
