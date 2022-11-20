Not Available

Pirate Scurvy Dog's Pieces of Eight

    Captain Scurvy F. Dog, Proprietor of the Caribbean Pub, Entertains his Patrons with Tales of his Privateerin' Adventures. Flashbacks of the Captain's 8 Voyages include Encounters with King Neptune, a Mermaid, WitchDoctor, Island Girls & a Sea Witch to name a few... With Dangerous, Sexy, Gross & Often Hilarious Results! Set Sail in a Tall Ship Headed for Disaster on the High Seas! Witness SwordFightin', Cannibalism & Wet Wenches! Sing Along to Scurvy Dog's Pirate Shanties, Learn Pirate Proverbs, Codes of Conduct & Treasure Never Afore Heared Pirate Jokes! So Grabs Yerself a Tankard of Rum, Lash the Wheel to Stern, Jerk Off... Yer Boots & Socks, & Join Captain Scurvy Dog, Along with Seaweed Sally, Drift Wood, Cork Screw & the Rest of the Pirates & Wenches of the Caribbean in "Pirate Scurvy Dog's Pieces of Eight" !

