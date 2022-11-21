Pirate Video Deluxe 14: The Splendor of Hell

Not Available

The film follows Monique Covet through four scenes. Cold House: In a cold house Monique and two female companions encounter 2 guys among the hanging meat. Studio with cages and stuffed animals: Red leather clad and whip wielding Monique plays a lion tamer. Workshop: Amidst the grime and flames we find two men and Monique with a pair of female friends. Water fantasy: In a studio's shallow artificial lake, flippers, goggles and chains are added to a mélange of reminders of previous scenes.