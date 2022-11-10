1986

Pirates

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1986

Studio

Cominco

Captain Red runs a hardy pirate ship with the able assistance of Frog, a dashing young French sailor. One day Capt. Red is captured and taken aboard a Spanish galleon, but thanks to his inventiveness, he raises the crew to mutiny, takes over the ship, and kidnaps the niece of the governor of Maracaibo. The question is, can he keep this pace up?

Cast

Cris CampionJean-Baptiste "The Frog"
Damien ThomasDon Alfonso de la Torré
Charlotte LewisMaría-Dolores de la Jenya de la Calde
Roy KinnearDutch
Roger Ashton-GriffithsMoonhead
David KellySurgeon

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images