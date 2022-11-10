Captain Red runs a hardy pirate ship with the able assistance of Frog, a dashing young French sailor. One day Capt. Red is captured and taken aboard a Spanish galleon, but thanks to his inventiveness, he raises the crew to mutiny, takes over the ship, and kidnaps the niece of the governor of Maracaibo. The question is, can he keep this pace up?
|Cris Campion
|Jean-Baptiste "The Frog"
|Damien Thomas
|Don Alfonso de la Torré
|Charlotte Lewis
|María-Dolores de la Jenya de la Calde
|Roy Kinnear
|Dutch
|Roger Ashton-Griffiths
|Moonhead
|David Kelly
|Surgeon
