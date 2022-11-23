Pirate's Blood

Not Available

A group of pirates keeps their bounty in a cave, guarded by the captain. Getting bored by the same monotones life, The Captain decided to share the bounty among the pirates and announce his decision. But some of the pirates try to take away the treasure by them selves, and fight started between them and kills each other. The captain at the time of his death vows that he will not allow any body to possess the wealth, and guard it as a ghost. Year’s passes and the next generation came in search of this treasure and find out the bounty in a cave, and try to possess it.