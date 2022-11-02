Not Available

Pirivom Santhippom (English: We'll disunite, We'll reunite) is a 2008 Tamil movie starring Cheran and Sneha in the lead roles and it is about the life of a young couple in a joint family with the Nattukottai Nagarathar Chettiar community located in Karaikudi, TN. This was another grape wine for Sneha as this was completely a heroine centric film. Directed by Karu Pazhaniappan, was released on the eve of Pongal was a Sleeper hit at the box office.Sneha won many awards for her excellent performance in this movie.