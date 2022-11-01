Piriyadha Varam Vendum

Not Available

Sanjay (Prashanth) and Nithi (Shalini) are best friends right from their childhood days. They are neighbours, have grown up together, attend the same college and spend every minute of their waking hours together. Both have their admirers in college with Sneha (Jomol) wooing Sanjay and Praveen (Krishna) revealing his love for Nithi. Nithi's week-long trip to Bangalore, along with some prodding by his housemaid, makes Sanjay realise how much he misses Nithi and that he is in love with her. But respect for their friendship and her makes him hide his feelings. Meanwhile, Nithi accepts Praveen's proposal and things quickly move towards their marriage. But when things come together Nithi realises that she cannot stay without Sanjay and at that time he reveals that he too loves her.