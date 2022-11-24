Piss-in-Boots

Not Available

    Those nasty pig boys at Oink have done it again! Blind-folded bottom John Drake gets his thigh-high waders filled up by muscle daddies guzzlin' brewskies at Chicago's infamous Cellblock. Marcus Paul dumps the full boots over Drake's head, drenching him to his feet. Piss swine Trent Islay drinks from huge cocks, squirting liquid gold down his smooth torso, catching the overflow with his fingers and working it into his gaping ass. When the tops have all been drained, in stomps another pisser to fill the open hole right to the lips. All wet action with funnels, hoses, dildoes, and bareback fucking!

