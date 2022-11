Not Available

In this modern-day western, rumor has it that notorious gangster Frank Lowies hid millions in cash before getting tossed in the slammer. Going on little more than cryptic tattoos on a sexy stripper's body, every gunslinging scoundrel in the desert hot town of Copenhagen is on the hunt, their brows dripping with sweat and blood, and their pistols blazing in unflinchingly graphic showdowns -- but where the hell is the money?