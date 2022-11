Not Available

Instead of fighting over newly gained money from a coach-robbery, two gangster-brothers (El Bedoja and Chiuchi) decide to rob a bank together. But Martinez, a gangster-coward, is successfully questioned by Nigros (a clad-in-black gangster-killer who collects the money) and Rocco (a righteous ex-sheriff who doesn't and shows off even more skill in using his pistol) on their plans.