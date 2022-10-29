Pistons, Passions, Pleasures: A Sicilian Dream

Not Available

The Targa Florio was a Sicilian mountain road race that, in 1906, gave birth to an era of motorsport that is still going today. Dreamt up by the younger son of a Sicilian dynasty, Vincenzo Florio, the Targa Florio ran until 1977 and was simultaneously considered as both totally insane and an absolute ‘must do’ by drivers and manufacturers alike. A Sicilian Dream is a theatrical documentary that journeys into the very heart of this story, exploring its many intrigues and revelations. Our journey is led by one of Italy’s most preeminent dreamers: Francesco da Mosto, star of several BBC series, the well-known Venetian architect, historian and incurable romantic and Alain de Cadenet, a Renaissance Man and a racing driver who nearly died in the race.