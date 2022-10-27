Not Available

The brothers Sven-Erik (Sven-E, Lennart Jähkel), Jan-Erik (Jan-E, Jacob Nordenson) and Olof (Olle, Tomas Norstrom) is working as guards in the black piste Lien. Their father, Big-Erik (Sten Ljunggren), has died and the funeral will take resort manager, Bengt-His, at last the courage to invite the piste guard's mother Gudrun at a wedding trip. Jan-E looks forward to the great legacy of his father, and prepares for a new life in luxury. It's not as he imagined. Large-Erik was not at all the Sven-E cheated in his brothers that he was, and Jan-E becomes so furious about the lies that he leaves home. When everything collapsed, and it is darkest in the Black Lien, however, occurs which turns piste guards life to an entirely different direction. This while a bloodthirsty beast sneaking around in the darkness outside. The three brothers face greater trials than ever before.