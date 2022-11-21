Not Available

A small town in rural India gets to witness a confrontation between two fathers - one a rich, powerful, influential, and cruel Zamindar Thakur Avadh Narayan Singh - who wants the man who filed a police complaint against his two sons to be killed immediately. And the other is Rudra, a poor laborer employed by Avadh, who wants justice when he finds out that his nine year old daughter, Durga, has been beaten and brutally raped by Avadh's sons, Bachhu, and Bhola. Amidst this background we have a corrupt doctor, who is willing to change his medical report after he is bribed appropriately; and a Police Inspector, Ramnarayan Bhardwaj, who is willing to drop any charges against Avadh's sons provided he gets his "dues" from the Thakur.