Pitbullterje

Jim is a 12 year old outsider. He got a mother with agony and lives a hard life. On the school he is the smallest in the class, and compel to buy beer and smoke and have party's in his garage. Home is different. He's the father in the house, and takes care of his mother, who has isolated herself in the bed with a video of the moon landing on VHS. She's not going out the house due to agony. One day an overweight boy (who claims to own a pitbull) starts in his class. He gets excluded from the class society, but he consider Jim as his best friend making him choose between an outsider friend and his poor social status.