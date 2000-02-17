Pitch Black

After crash-landing on a seemingly lifeless planet, pilot Carolyn Fry and the remaining passengers -- including murderer Riddick and policeman William J. Johns -- encounter an army of creatures whose only weakness is light. As night approaches and the aliens emerge, the passengers must rely on Riddick's powerful night vision to lead them through the darkness.
|Vin Diesel
|Richard B. Riddick
|Radha Mitchell
|Carolyn Fry
|Cole Hauser
|William J. Johns
|Lewis Fitz-Gerald
|Paris P. Ogilvie
|Claudia Black
|Shazza
|Keith David
|Abu "Imam" al-Walid
