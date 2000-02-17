2000

Pitch Black

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 2000

Studio

Interscope Communications

After crash-landing on a seemingly lifeless planet, pilot Carolyn Fry and the remaining passengers -- including murderer Riddick and policeman William J. Johns -- encounter an army of creatures whose only weakness is light. As night approaches and the aliens emerge, the passengers must rely on Riddick's powerful night vision to lead them through the darkness.

Cast

Vin DieselRichard B. Riddick
Radha MitchellCarolyn Fry
Cole HauserWilliam J. Johns
Lewis Fitz-GeraldParis P. Ogilvie
Claudia BlackShazza
Keith DavidAbu "Imam" al-Walid

Images

