Pitcher and the Pin-Up

Growing up in Las Vegas, Danny and Melissa meet at age eight and are destined to become life long friends. During their teen years they cling to each other for love and security but as they grow older their lives take different paths. Danny fills the void in his heart with his passion and love for America's favorite pastime. While Melissa, filled with the insecurities of her youth, struggles to find the strength to pursue her childhood dreams. Although apart, their lives are forever connected. Like a glorious seven game world series, "The Road Home" is a story of imperishable hope, courage, faith, love and coming home.