This is Peter. Not Petersburg, not Leningrad - namely, Peter. A city of big ambitions and opportunities. As a rule, unrealized. Often they joke that there is a particular climate to blame. As if he makes us all a bit lazy and unhurried, and turns the city into an endless northern Magnan. But let's be honest: if the weather was good here, you would have moved here. So thank you, Lord, for the right climate! Peter is first of all people. No museums, no cathedrals or movable bridges. People - this is the present. They fill the city with meaning. Make it alive. Rock musicians and street artists, businessmen and careerists, conductor, cooks, officials, urban madmen, just visiting. Everything is interesting here. Uneasy ... All yours. City swallows.