Пітер Пен: У пошуках магічної книги

The longest day of the year in Neverland has finally arrived. Festivities are being organized by the Red Skins and celebrations are underway. To get the best of the day filled with fun and folly, the traditional Pichipock games have been organized for the lost boys, Native Tribes, Peter, Tinker bell and the darling family. Tired of defeats, Captain Hook realizes that the longest day could turn in his favor, and comes up with a web of wicked plans to make Peter and his friends surrender. He decides to tamper with the dangers lurking in cursed swamps and the golden temple.