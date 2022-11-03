Pithamagan whirls around four characters. Chithan (Vikram) who is orphaned at a young age, devoid of all human contacts lives on his animal instincts and ekes out a living as a graveyard caretaker.He seems to exhibit behaviour consistent with autism spectrum disorders. Gomathy (Sangeetha), a petty ganja seller, who pities Chithan’s condition, gets him a job at the ganja fields of the main villain.
|Suriya Sivakumar
|Sakthi
|Sangeetha Krish
|Gomathi
|Laila
|Manju
|Karunas
|Karuvayan
|Manobala
|Sakthi's Friend
|Pithamagan Mahadevan
|Ganja Producer
