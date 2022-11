Not Available

When Australian mega-corporation SuperCon is buying media houses like candy, Radio Treble is also in danger of being swallowed by the monopoly. As a last straw, Ari, Leo and Otto are sent to Sydney to save their jobs. They may not be the best negotiators the situation requires, but they're the only ones available. The negotiations raise more questions than answers, and after digging deeper into the mystery, they realize that there's more at stake than just their jobs.