In their ”Pitter-Patter” video Galina Myznikova and Sergey Provorov are focused on a person as an object which requires a common empathy and contemplation (the work is based on the famous photograph by a 19th century English photographer Henry Peach Robinson). We witness the transition from death to life, but the process of living does not come to an end. It takes the shape of the water, which slowly envelopes the bed, running “pitter-patter”.