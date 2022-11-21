Pittsburgh Line Blues

Not Available

Savor images of Conrail action across the Pittsburgh Line, the very soul of this once mighty transportation giant, as captured during the late 1990s. See how Big Blue conquered the Allegheny Mountains and witness the diverse variety of freight it sent over the line. Huge intermodal trains powered by shiny new "Blue" diesels hustle doublestacked containers over the recently rebuilt right-of-way. Massive coal trains and high tonnage freights flow across the double and triple track of this most scenic and demanding stretch of railroad. Starting west of Pittsburgh at the massive Conway Yard, heading east through the Steel City, Greensburg, and Latrobe to Conpit Junction, we follow the trains into the heart of the Allegheny Mountains. The line comes down through Conemaugh Gorge to Johnstown. From here most eastbounds get helpers to pull tonnage over the mountains.