Pittsburgh Penguins 2016 Stanley Cup Champions

THE CUP RETURNS TO THE STEEL CITY! NHL Original Productions provides an all-access pass behind the glass, on the bench, and into the locker room as the Penguins embark on an unforgettable journey through the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Led by captain and Conn Smythe trophy winner Sidney Crosby, all-star defenseman Kris Letang, dynamic center Evgeni Malkin, and rookie goaltender Matt Murray - Pittsburgh defeated divisional rivals (New York Rangers and Washington Capitals), eliminated the defending Eastern Conference Champions (Tampa Bay Lightning), and overpowered the Western Conference Champions (San Jose Sharks) en route to hoisting the most coveted trophy in sports - the Stanley Cup.