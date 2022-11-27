Not Available

The violent unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in the three southernmost provinces of Thailand, sparked in 2004, has grown into a brutal insurgency that has claimed more than 5,000 lives on both sides. Police Captain Taron Yangcheepchob (Sukollawat Kanarot), a Thai Buddhist from Bangkok, volunteers to a posting at a station in the troubled South. He begins to understand the roots of the conflict and how policies of successive governments have failed to stem the ongoing violence. As his worldview is challenged, Taron's heart begins to change, and he finds himself drawn towards Islam.