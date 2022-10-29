Pity the Pilot Whale

Not Available

Pilot whales are one of the least known of all small whales, and in spite of their name they are one of the largest species of dolphins. Pity the Pilot Whales takes us on an ocean journey, revealing many facets of pilot whale lore that few knew anything about. Why do these highly-intelligent marine mammals strand by the hundreds in certain regions of their known habitat? How do they communicate with one another? How do they find food in the deep dark ocean realm. This film is also a window on how two modern island nations treat these animals, and a statement on humanity and ethics.