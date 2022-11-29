Piuccheperfetto

Not Available

A. is obsessed with his image. Like a post-modern Narcissus, he projects himself in the endless choices that social media devices offer him. Riccardo Giacconi creates a disquieting film about a teenager who gets lost in the maze of the never-ending reproductions of his Dorian Grayesque portrait. Taking to new and yet unexplored extremes, the fixation with the digital screens in their many guises, the film works like an almost endless fall – without any kind of parachute – through the network of images hidden behind and inside other images.