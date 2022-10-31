Not Available

A psychological drama that follows four high schoolers down a dark ride. As each struggle separately in their own lives they will soon discover that their lives are interconnected in ways they never would have guessed. They also effect each other in unimaginable ways which have devastating consequences. As they all lay bloody on the floor of their high school, only one question can be asked, "What could have been done to prevent this?" Pivot Point follows each of these characters on an unforgettable journey as they each plod down a lonely road. Only time will tell if they can reach out before it is too late.