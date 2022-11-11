Not Available

PIX is a series of flickering images (faceless-selfies) of 2500 gay men building a three minutes animation portraying what is happening in the “marketplace of desire”. Thousands of male bodies in typical male poses are put together creating the mosaic of one body. A mirror, an exposed torso and the promise for NSA fun have become the synonym to today’s gay behavior with dating. But is that the rule or just a temporary -even necessary- phase into a gay man’s life? Does this gay online behavior help for better communication or does it isolate homosexuals from the “normality” gay men have been trying to achieve all these years? Has the need to connect emotionally been taken over by the need to push on the “load more guys” button? No three-minutes animation can answer these questions for you. Only you can, starting the next time you pose in front of the mirror.