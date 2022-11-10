Not Available

Pixie Hollow Games is a half-hour TV special broadcast in 2011, based on the Disney Fairies franchise, produced by DisneyToon Studios. It features the voices of Mae Whitman, Brenda Song, Megan Hilty, and others, as Tinker Bell and the other fairies of Pixie Hollow in Never Land, taking part in an Olympic-style competition. It is based loosely on J. M. Barrie's Peter Pan stories, by way of Disney's animated adaptation.