The Pixies are one of the most influential American acts of all time. Initially spanning the late eighties and early nineties, they created the blueprint for alternative rock that would be followed and embellished upon by everyone from grunge to Britpop. After 10 years apart, the Pixies reformed in 2004. In 2005, The Pixies took the stage of the world-famous Newport Folk Festival to perform one of their most unique sets ever