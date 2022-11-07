Pixies: Live at Brixton Academy 1991

Not Available

A PAL Pro-Shot recording made for Japanese TV. It is shot with 7 cameras, and Joey's brother Bob Santiago appears as 3rd guitarist on all tracks after Letter To Memphis. Setlist: 01. Intro 02. Rock Music 03. Debaser 04. River Euphrates xx 05. The Happening 06. Allison 07. Velouria 08. Into The White 09. Bone Machine 10. Gouge Away 11. Hang Wire 12. I Bleed 13. Is She Weird 14. Letter To Memphis 15. Palace Of The Brine 16. Planet Of Sound 17. Where Is My Mind? 18. The Holiday Song 19. Break My Body 20. Blown Away 21. Here Comes Your Man 22. Subbacultcha 23. Mr Grieves 24. Trompe Le Monde 25. The Sad Punk 26. Monkey Gone To Heaven 27. Motorway To Roswell 28. Vamos 29. Head On 30. Tame