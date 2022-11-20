Pixies Live at Glastonbury 2014

Not Available

In 1989 Pixies blew the roof off The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. In 2014, following the release of their latest album Indie Cindie, they are bringing their roaring guitars and stop-start dynamics to the Other Stage. They come armed with an impressive back catalogue of intertwining male-female harmonies, expressive, cryptic lyrics and punk-rock-surf riffs. Pixies made a strong bond with the BBC in 1998 when they released the Peel-session compilation Pixies at the BBC in 1998. The compilation was recorded over several sessions between 1988 and 1991 at the BBC. The album is characterized by its raw, under-produced sound. One of the most influential American alternative rock bands of the late '80s, Pixies have been through various line-up break-ups and make-ups but they will stand united for Glastonbury this year!