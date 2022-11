Not Available

PiYo Buns is a 30-minute-long lower body workout that’s part of the yoga and Pilates-inspired PiYo program created by Super Trainer Chalene Johnson. It’s available on DVD, or you can stream it on Beachbody On Demand. The exercises in PiYo Buns include a wide variety of lunges and squats that will help tone your hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes.